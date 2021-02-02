The vaccine is offered to all elderly residents in care homes that are eligible in England





Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "almost" everyone in the nursing home has now been vaccinated against the first coronavirus or given an appointment, saying it is a "decisive milestone."

But they are still concerned about how many workers need to be deployed in England, even though ministers have said they are working hard to solve the problem, and acknowledge that there is still a long way to go to allow families to safely visit care homes again.

