Global Earthquake Report for Tuesday 2 February 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery

Global earthquakes exceeding 3 magnitude in the past 24 hours on February 2, 2021

Summary: 5 earthquakes 5.0+, 33 earthquakes 4.0+, 117 earthquakes 3.0+, 312 earthquakes 2.0+ (467 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 5 earthquakes, 4+: 33 earthquakes, 3+: 117 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 312 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 7 × 1013 Joules (19.5 GWh, i.e. 16,812 tons of TNT equals 1.1 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.9 earthquake 96 km northeast of Huucheng, Ili Kazak Xizhou, Xinjiang, China, February 1, 2021 3 : 27 p.m. (GMT +8) # 2: 5.2 earthquake 60 km southwest of Leninsk Kuznetsky, Kemerovo Oblast, Russia, Feb 1, 2021 2:20 p.m. (GMT +7) # 3: 5.2 earthquake 114 km south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia February 1, 2021 4:02 p.m. (GMT +7) # 4: 5.1 Aegean Sea earthquake, 15 km southeast of Nisida Island Garmepias, Greece, February 1, 2021 10:35 a.m. (GMT +2) # 5: 5.0 earthquake 157 km West of Xigazê, Xizang, China, February 2, 2021 10:31 am (GMT +8) # 6: 4.9 earthquake 71 km northeast of Tupelo, Kapopatin Halmahera Utara, m aluku Utara, Indonesia, February 2, 2021 1:36 pm (GMT + 9) # 7: 4.8 North Pacific earthquake, 90 km south of San Miguel, Els Lvador, Feb 1, 2021 11:29 AM (GMT -6) # 8: 4.8 Ceram Si earthquake, 71 km southwest of Pulau Nasolang Island, West Papua, Indonesia, Feb 2, 2021 3:32 am (GMT +9) # 9: 4.7 Aegean Sea earthquake, 18 km south of Nisida Garmepias, Lesbos, North Aegean, Greece, Feb 1, 2021 10:35 am (GMT +2) # 10: 4.7 Philippine Sea earthquake, 33 km northeast of Pulau Majobong Island, Indonesia, 2 February 2021 1:14 AM (GMT +8) reported earthquakes felt: # 1: 5.1 Aegean Sea earthquake, 15 km southeast of Nisida Garmepias, Greece, February 1, 2021 10:35 AM (GMT +2) – 24 reports # 2: 4.1 Earthquake 26 Miles South of Hilo, Hawaii County, USA, Feb 1, 2021 2:13 pm (GMT -10) – 19 Report No. 3: 4.6 Aegean earthquake, 39 km southwest of Mytilene, Lesbos, Northern Aegean, Greece, February 1, 2021 10:46 PM (GMT +2) – 15 Report # 4: 3.5 Grad Glena earthquake, 27 km SW Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, February 2, 2021 2:43 am (GMT +1) 10 reports # 5: 3.0 q uake 9.1 km west of Granada, Andalusia, Spain, February 1, 2021 6:21 p.m. (GMT +1) – 7 Reports # 6: 3.0 Grad-Petinga earthquake, 14 km southwest of Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, February 2, 2021 2:43 am (GMT +1) – 6 Reports # 7: 4.1 Manica County Earthquake, 69 km east of Chipinge, Manicaland, Zimbabwe, Feb 1, 2021 6:55 pm (GMT +2) – 5 Reports # 8: 4.7 Sea Aegean earthquake, 18 km south of Nisida Garmbias island , Lesbos, Northern Aegean, Greece, February 1, 2021 10:35 a.m. (GMT +2) – 5 Reports # 9: 4.6 earthquake 9.3 km south of Gemerek, Sivas, Turkey, February 2, 2021 3:02 a.m. (GMT +3) – 4 Reports # 10: 4.6 Aegean Sea earthquake, 47 km west of Mytilene, Lesbos, North Aegean, Greece, Feb 1, 2021 3:10 pm (GMT +2) – 4 Reports # 11: 4.7 Brisas del Mar earthquake, 30 km away South Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico, February 1, 2021 9:17 PM (GMT-6) – 3 Reports No. 12: 4.3 North Pacific earthquake, 6 km southeast of Acapulco de Juarez, Guerrero, Mexico, February 1, 2021 5 : 41 pm (GMT -6) – Two reports No. 13: An earthquake of 2.6 to 8.6 km west of Granada , Andalusia, Spain, February 1, 2021 10:19 p.m. (GMT +1) – Two Reports No. 14: 3.3 Aegean Sea earthquake, 15 km south of Nisida Garmepias, Lesbos, North Aegean, Greece, February 1, 2021 9:51 a.m. ( GMT +2) – Two reports # 15: 3.9 Aegean Sea earthquake, 15 km south of Nisida Jarmbias, Lesbos, North Aegean, Greece, Feb 1, 2021 8:34 a.m. (GMT +2) – Two reports # 16: 2.1 earthquake 2 km north West Castro Valley, California, USA, February 1, 2021 5:57 AM (GMT -8) – Two Reports No. 17: 4.2 The Myōzai Gun earthquake, 14 km southwest of Tokushima, Japan, February 1, 2021 11:30 pm ( GMT +9) – Two reports # 18: 4.0 Indonesian Ocean earthquake, 89 km south of Singaparna, West Java, Indonesia, February 1, 2021, 7:49 pm (GMT +7) – Two reports No. 19: 3.0 earthquake 11 km west of Granada, Andalusia , Spain, Feb 1, 2021 2:22 PM (GMT +1)) – 2 Earthquake stats reports:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous news – An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck just 15 minutes ago 71 kilometers northeast of Tupelo, Indonesia, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. … Read all An evening moderate magnitude 4.9 earthquake was reported near Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico. Read all, what is the strongest earthquake in the world on your birthday? Or during a certain month or even an entire year? Find out with our new earthquake finder! The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a magnitude 3.9 earthquake occurred just 8 minutes ago and 26 miles south of Hilo, Hawaii, United States. … Read all

