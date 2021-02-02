Thousands of emergency Covid tests to stop the spread of the South African variant in the UK – BBC News





There is growing concern among health experts about the South African variant of coronavirus after finding randomized cases that could not be linked to international travel in the UK. England's health secretary Matt Hancock has said the UK authorities should "come hard" with the variant. Around 80,000 people in England will undergo urgent tests for the variant. Door-to-door testing is available in several locations in London, the West Midlands, Hertfordshire, Kent, Surrey and Merseyside. Hancock has asked people in those areas to stay home, "if they don't have to leave completely." Health officials have said they are confident the current vaccines will be effective against the South African variant, although they are probably not as effective as other known strains. Huw Edwards presents a report by health editor Hugh Pym at BBC News Ten.

