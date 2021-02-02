The military has seized power by arresting Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar – BBC News





The armed forces have seized power in Myanmar and arrested Aung San Suu Kyi, the country's leader, and other democratically elected people. Troops are patrolling the streets and a nighttime curfew is in effect along with a year-long state of emergency. U.S. President Joe Biden has raised the possibility of new sanctions. The army has accused Ms. Suu Kyi's recent election of the party of weakening fraud. He called on his followers to "protest the coup". Myanmar, also known as Burma, was ruled by the military until 2011 after the Democratic Reforms, with the agreement of the army under partial control of Aung San Suu Kyi. After being detained at home for 15 years, Aung San Suu Kyi was received as a symbol of democracy around the world and awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. However, his leadership and reputation were damaged after the army defended the brutal treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority community in Myanmar.

