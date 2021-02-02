Hungarian and Italian Scientologists are providing vital aid to Croatian families devastated by last month’s earthquake





The Croatia earthquake destroyed thousands of buildings, putting families at risk.

The 6.4-magnitude earthquake and its 700 aftershocks caused severe damage.

An “X” on the side of the building indicates that a preliminary examination has found that the damage cannot be repaired.

Hungarian Scientology Ministers and Volunteer Italians have implemented a joint project to provide necessary assistance to victims of the December 29, 2020 magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Croatia.

Both buses were filled with supplies for families in and around the town of Jalina, in the region worst affected by the earthquake.

Freezing temperatures add to the challenges after the 6.4 magnitude Croatia earthquake. The volunteer ministers bring cooking and heating equipment along with other aid.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, FEBRUARY 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com/ – Two bright yellow trucks entered Croatia last week. On the side of each truck was the slogan of the volunteer Scientology Minister, “You can do something about it,” one truck with these words in Italian and the other in Hungarian.

A group of volunteers set off from Budapest, 410 kilometers northeast of the district. The others came from Padua, 470 km to the west. Both trucks were filled with supplies for families in and around Glena, one of the cities hardest hit by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake and nearly 700 aftershocks.

This part of Croatia was already in danger before the earthquake struck the region. It has not fully recovered from the war that ravaged the country in the early 1990s. The Prime Minister called for an investigation into why the earthquake caused so much damage even to buildings constructed after the conflict. But whatever the cause, the result is that local families are at risk as winter intensifies and temperatures drop.

Both trucks were filled with badly needed supplies. Furniture came from Padua to a school destroyed by the earthquake. One Hungarian volunteer minister said, “Knowing that many homes were without electricity for heating and cooking, we brought in generators, heating equipment, portable stoves and thermal furnaces” and tools to support or rebuild the damaged buildings.

“What struck me the most was the red X on the walls of many of the houses,” said the volunteer. “The sign indicates life-threatening damage to homes.”

The Church of Scientology volunteer ministers program is a socio-religious service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. It is one of the largest independent aid forces in the world.

A volunteer minister’s mandate is to be “someone who helps a fellow human being on a voluntary basis by bringing back the goal, truth and spirituality to the lives of others”. Their belief: “The volunteer minister does not close his eyes to the pain, evil, and injustice of existence.

For more information, visit the Scientology newsroom.

