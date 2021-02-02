Fake Covid-19 test certificates sold by criminals, Europol says – BBC News





The EU law enforcement agency Europol has warned that criminals are selling fake negative Covid-19 test certificates. It is feared that this could scam passenger restrictions. An investigation by BBC News says fake NHS certificates have been found for sale online. In addition, there are certificates issued by Nigerian clinics, which have been sold in forums used by organized crime groups. Reporter: Angus Crawford. Editor: Tony Smith Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

