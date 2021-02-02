BMKG: 646 Earthquakes Struck Indonesia in January 2021





The number increased compared to 518 earthquakes during the same period in 2020.

Jakarta (Antara) – The Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) recorded a total of 646 earthquakes of varying size and depth that struck Indonesia last month.

“The number has increased compared to 518 earthquakes during the same period in 2020,” the Earthquake and Tsunami Mitigation Coordinator in Daryono said here Tuesday.

He indicated that the number of earthquakes in January 2020 was higher than the average of 555 earthquakes for the month of January.

He noted that most earthquakes in January 2021 were less than 5.0 on the Richter scale.

BMKG recorded 619 earthquakes, with magnitude less than 5.0, and 27 earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 in January 2021.

Dariono noted that 85 earthquakes out of 646 could be felt in January 2021 compared to 54 in January 2020.

Earthquakes have been hitting Indonesia roughly the last month. It was reported that on January 14, 2021, the country recorded eight earthquakes.

Three of the 646 earthquakes in January 2021 were classified as catastrophic. One of the catastrophic earthquakes was a magnitude 4.9 earthquake that destroyed several homes in Morwali, Central Sulawesi, on January 4, 2021.

The other two disastrous earthquakes were a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that killed 105 people and damaged thousands of homes in Mamuju and Majin districts in West Sulawesi, and a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that destroyed several homes in Talud, North Sulawesi.

Based on the seismic map, the U.S. Geological Survey identified active earthquake zones in January 2021, including Aceh, Nias, Penkulu, Lampung, Lombok, Sumbawa, Sumba, West Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, Gorontalo, and the Maluku Sea and Terror.

Earthquake activities in the active region may continue until February 2021, but it could also end and move to other areas.

“With the increase in earthquake activities in January 2021 and active earthquake areas, we call on the public to remain calm and not panic. However, they must remain vigilant,” he said. Related news: Earthquakes projected at W Sulawesi in 2019: BNPB

Related news: 1040 earthquakes in the western Sorong region of Papua in 2020: BMKG

Edited by INE

