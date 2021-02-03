He calls for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi after the coup in Myanmar





There are more and more calls around the world for the release of Myanmar’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi as the army takes power in a coup and continues to be detained to this day. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Activist groups have claimed civil disobedience against military leaders. The UN Security Council is holding an emergency meeting to decide on the response, while the United States has threatened to reinstate sanctions. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source