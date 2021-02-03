Imprisoned Navalny: How should the West respond to Russia? – BBC Newsnight





A Moscow court has sentenced Putin critic Alexei Navalny to three-and-a-half years in prison for violating the terms of his sentence. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

He has been in custody since returning to Russia last month. He was treated in Germany for an attack by a nerve agent who was killed almost in August. Thousands of people have gathered across Russia and there have been violent scenes in Moscow. Video clips on social media show that police beat and arrest protesters who came out to help Navalny. How should foreign powers respond to Russia? Newsnight’s International Editor, Gabriel Gatehouse, and Diplomatic Editor, Mark Urban, report. Along with Emily Maitlis is Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source