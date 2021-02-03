Sir David Attenborough on how to save the planet





It would be “pure madness” for nations to continue on the same path to destroying the natural world, he warned when the Prince of Wales launched a new report on the biodiversity economy. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The government-mandated Dasgupta Review warns that our current model of growth and prosperity has had a "devastating cost to nature" and says governments need to transform their entire economic outlook. Perhaps no one symbolizes the struggle to protect the planet more than naturalist and announcer David Attenborough. He wrote the foreword to the report. We talked to him earlier and started wondering if putting the economy and ecology together would be successful where other efforts to mobilize the world failed.



source