CNNi: WHO goes to the Wuhan lab at the center of conspiracy theories





A team of researchers from the World Health Organization is visiting a laboratory that has been the focus of conspiracies and speculation about the origin of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. WHO researchers began investigating a city in central China last week after a 14-day quarantine and bureaucratic delays. Their work has been subject to intense political scrutiny and pressure both from China and abroad. The few places they are visiting are as controversial as the laboratory run by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and former U.S. President Donald Trump administration officials suggested that without proof, it could be the origin of the coronavirus. The laboratory, attached to the Chinese government-run Academy of Sciences, is the only one equipped to achieve the highest level of biocontainment in mainland China, known as Level 4 Biosafety (BSL-4). BSL-4 laboratories are designed to study the world's most dangerous pathogens – those that are at high risk for transmission, are often lethal, and often lack reliable medications, such as coronaviruses.



