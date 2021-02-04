More than 10 million people in the UK receive the first dose of Covid vaccine





Boris Johnson has denounced the vaccination of 10 million Britons as the "most colossal" effort in NHS history.

He said there is more evidence that vaccines are also reducing transmission. But he also warned that the level of infection is still extremely high. Recent government data show that there are 1,322 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 109,355 in the UK. There have been another 19,000 new cases in the UK. But nearly 375,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. And, above all, the number of people who received the first dose of a jab has exceeded 10 million.

