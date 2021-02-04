The real impact of Covid on children’s mental health





They have turned their lives upside down at school and at home. Children and teens across the country have struggled with mental health issues while trying to adapt to certain and often frightening moments. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

A major mental health hospital told Channel 4 News that the number of urgent referrals among under-18s has increased significantly as eating disorders have increased dramatically. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News

See more of our explanatory section here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source