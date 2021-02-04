10 million people in the UK were given the first dose of vaccine, but infections are still “huge” – BBC News





More than 10 million people in the UK have received at least one vaccine as part of the largest program in the history of the National Health Service against coronavirus. It is a major milestone in the race to control variants with faster spread of the virus. However, medical experts say the level of infection in the UK is still “extremely high” and that many people are still dying of Covid-19. Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have said they hope to create a “next-generation” vaccine in the autumn to protect against new variants of the disease. Huw Edwards presents at BBC News Ten political editor Laura Kuenssberg, medical editor Fergus Walsh and health editor Hugh Pym. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source