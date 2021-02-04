Earthquake information: strong mag. Earthquake 5.0 – South China Sea, 224 km west of Manila, Philippines, Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 3:48 pm (GMT +8)





A magnitude 5.0 earthquake at a depth of 10 km

February 4 07:56 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 8 minutes February 4 08:01: The epicenter location was corrected by 4 km (2.5 mi) in a northwest direction.

Date and time: February 4, 2021 07:48:11 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Thursday, February 4, 2021 3:48 PM (GMT + 8) Size: 5 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 14.58 Degree N / 118.9 ° E (South China Sea, Philippines) Nearest volcano: Natib (162 km / 101 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 133 km (83 mi) WSW San Nicholas (Batangas) (Population: 2840) -> Watch earthquakes Nearby! 147 km (91 mi) WSW of Subic (Population: 67,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 151 km (94 miles) west of Olongapo (Population: 221,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 172 km (107 miles) west of Maryville (Pop: 84600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 176 km (110 miles) west of Palanga (population: 73,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 191 km (118 mi) west of Santol (population: 299,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 192 km (119 mi) WSW for City of Angeles (Population: 299,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 193 km (120 mi) WSW of Mabalakat (Population: 188,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 208 km (129 mi) WSW for Tarlac (Population: 183,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 224 km (139 miles) west of Manila (population: 1,600,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 275 km (171 miles) southwest of Luzon Island D (Population: 46,228,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 148 km (92 miles) southwest of Magalawa Island -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: cloudy clouds 27 ° C (81 ° F), humidity: 73%, winds: 4 m / s (8 knots) from NNE Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Energy released Rated: 2 x 1012 joules (554 MWh, 477 tons TNT equivalent) More information

Information: The more agencies reporting the same earthquake and publishing similar data, the greater the confidence in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 5.010 km Philippine Islands Area, Philippines GFZM 5.121 km PHILIPPINE ISLANDS REGION, Philippines EMSCM 5.123 km for this earthquake (8)

234.6 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Not felt (reported through our app) 217.5 km east from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported with our app) Angono (242.7 km east from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single lateral vibration / 5-10 seconds: Very weak vibration, barely felt (reported through our app) 205.4 km from the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported through our app) 150 km east from the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported through our app) Santa Rosa (235.2 km east from the epicenter) [Map] / Not felt (reported through our app) 989.3 km SSW from the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

Laguna / I didn’t feel: I didn’t feel it

Aftershocks

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptures along a surface of approximately. 10 km2 (= 4 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be around 5 km (3 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following the earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (check the map below to verify).

February 04, 2021 13:05 UTC

| M 3.0 |

15 km (9.3 mi) deep

|

Distance 18 km (11 miles)

| PHIVOLCS | Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

distance

| details

April 25, 1972 19:30

| 7.5 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

49 years ago

|

198 km / 123 miles

| Mindoro, Philippines

April 08, 1942 15:40

| 7.4 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

79 years ago

|

240 km / 149 miles

| Mindoro, Philippines

December 11, 1999 18:03

| 7.3 |

33km / 21mi

|

21 years ago

|

160km / 99mi

| Luzon, Philippines

April 23, 1985 16:15

| 7.0 |

188 km / 117 miles

|

36 years ago

|

202 km / 126 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

August 11, 2017 05:28

| 6.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

3 years ago

|

144km / 89mi

| Philippine Islands region

October 09, 2003 22:19

| 6.2 |

33km / 21mi

|

17 years ago

|

145km / 90mi

| Philippine Islands Region (Philippines)

October 12, 2002 23:43

| 6.1 |

33km / 21mi

|

18 years ago

|

71 km / 44 miles

| Philippine Islands Region (Philippines)

August 23, 1998 05:36

| 6.1 |

70km / 44mi

|

22 years ago

|

124km / 77mi

| Luzon, Philippines

July 30, 1996 17:38

| 6.1 |

33km / 21mi

|

25 years ago

|

114 km / 71 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

July 19, 1956 20:41

| 6.1 |

35km / 22mi

|

65 years ago

|

126km / 78mi

| Luzon, Philippines

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

distance

| details

Jan 25, 2021 12:42

| 3.2 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

10 days ago

|

11 km / 7 miles

| 124 km south of 71 ° west of San Antonio (Zambales), Philippines

29 November 2020 16:25

| 3.5 |

29km / 18mi

|

10 weeks ago

|

49km / 30mi

| 099 Km S 55 ° W from San Antonio (Zambales), Philippines

29 November 2020 04:25

| 3.2 |

6 km / 3.7 miles

|

10 weeks ago

|

52km / 33mi

| Luzon, Philippines

November 18, 2020 20:52

| 3.1 |

34km / 21mi

|

11 weeks ago

|

15 km / 9 miles

| 123 Km S 77 ° W from San Antonio (Zambales), Philippines

March 18, 2020 13:23

| 5.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

46 weeks ago

|

93km / 58mi

| Philippine Islands Region (Philippines)

March 14, 2020 00:14

| 5.0 |

239 km / 149 miles

|

47 weeks ago

|

35km / 22mi

| Philippine Islands Region (Philippines)

12 March 2020 22:00

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

47 weeks ago

|

27 km / 17 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

June 17, 2018 09:46

| 5.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

3 years ago

|

93km / 58mi

| Luzon, Philippines

August 11, 2017 05:28

| 6.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

3 years ago

|

144km / 89mi

| Philippine Islands region

November 30, 2011 00:27

| 6.0 |

9 km / 5.6 miles

|

9 years ago

|

98km / 61mi

| Philippine Islands Region (Philippines)

March 25, 2010 05:29

| 6.0 |

16 km / 9.9 miles

|

11 years ago

|

152km / 94mi

| Mindoro, Philippines

October 09, 2003 22:19

| 6.2 |

33km / 21mi

|

17 years ago

|

145km / 90mi

| Philippine Islands Region (Philippines)

Jan 06, 2003 23:43

| 6.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

18 years ago

|

144km / 90mi

| Luzon, Philippines

October 12, 2002 23:43

| 6.1 |

33km / 21mi

|

18 years ago

|

71 km / 44 miles

| Philippine Islands Region (Philippines)

December 11, 1999 18:03

| 7.3 |

33km / 21mi

|

21 years ago

|

160km / 99mi

| Luzon, Philippines

August 23, 1998 05:36

| 6.1 |

70km / 44mi

|

22 years ago

|

124km / 77mi

| Luzon, Philippines

July 30, 1996 17:38

| 6.1 |

33km / 21mi

|

25 years ago

|

114 km / 71 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

April 23, 1985 16:15

| 7.0 |

188 km / 117 miles

|

36 years ago

|

202 km / 126 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

April 25, 1972 19:30

| 7.5 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

49 years ago

|

198 km / 123 miles

| Mindoro, Philippines

July 19, 1956 20:41

| 6.1 |

35km / 22mi

|

65 years ago

|

126km / 78mi

| Luzon, Philippines

December 22, 1953 18:45

| 6.0 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

67 years ago

|

109 km / 68 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

April 08, 1942 15:40

| 7.4 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

79 years ago

|

240 km / 149 miles

| Mindoro, Philippines map of previous earthquakes

