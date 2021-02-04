Brexit: UK Prime Minister ready to cancel parts of Brexit trade deal – BBC Newsnight





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the EU to take "urgent measures" in Northern Ireland's ports as tensions over post-Brexit controls escalate.

UK and EU leaders will hold talks to try to resolve trade issues between Britain and Northern Ireland. Controls on goods were suspended on Tuesday, February 2, after threats to workers. The UK government wrote to the European Commission overnight, calling for temporary enforcement of the rules to extend them until early 2023. Nick Watt Newsnight Politics Editor #Brexit #BBCNews #Newsnight Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program. analysis, discussion, exclusivity and strong dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

