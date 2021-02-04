Uncategorized
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi denounced the army after the coup – BBC News
Myanmar police have filed several charges against civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi after a military coup on Monday. Among the charges are violations of import and export laws and possession of illegal communication devices. The whereabouts of the leaders are still unclear, but they are reported to be at its headquarters in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
