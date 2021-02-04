Uncategorized
Earthquake information: Philippines earthquake Feb 5, 2021 6:03 a.m. (GMT +8)
We receive early unverified reports of seismic activity in or around the Philippines at around 22:03 GMT. There are no details yet on the size or depth of this earthquake. We expect more accurate data to appear in the next few minutes. The location and size mentioned are indicative and temporary until AllQuakes receives more accurate scientific data from a national or international seismic agency. Check back here shortly and stay safe.
Feb 4 22:05 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery 2 minutes later.
Information: The more agencies reporting the same earthquake and publishing similar data, the greater the confidence in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.
Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!
Sipocot Bicol, Camarines Sur (135.8 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 s: I was sitting on my bed when the earthquake struck. At first I thought I was the one making the movement but after 2 seconds I realized an earthquake was happening. It lasted about 5-10 seconds here on sipocot, as people woke up to the action. I felt like I was in a small boat with a vibrating feel but a slight feeling of vibration.
Talisay Camarines Norte / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 10-15 seconds: My sister and niece I wake up with slight movement at first. Then I realized it was an earthquake, and I started to original the Apostles’ Creed as it got stronger. I stopped about a second after finishing my prayer. It would have been shaken for 10 seconds, more or less. It left me a slight headache.
Pasig City / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (side) / 10-15 seconds: I work from home. I was sitting in front of my computer. I thought I was dizzy, but when I saw our chandelier it was swaying sideways (that’s my hint whenever I feel an earthquake. Always look at the lights hanging on the ceiling)
Lapu, Camariens Norte (156.4 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec
151.6 km northeastern Europe or the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 sec
Goa, Camarines Sur (174.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal oscillation (sideways) / 20-30 seconds: I felt the earthquake at about 6:01 am.
Irega City (159.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 seconds: wake up, table creak
144.9 km Northeastern Europe or the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 sec
171.7 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)
146.6 km northeast or epicenter [Map] / No hair
Diet cameras. Norte (161.4 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal sway (side) / 2-5 seconds: small objects move and dogs bark
149.6 km Northeastern Europe or the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 sec
Cahabaan, Talisay, Camarines Norte / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down)
Paranaque City / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Very short
Bagpilaw / MMI IV / 5-10 sec
Irega City, Camarens Sur, Bicol / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 20-30 seconds: I’m in my bed, it’s a little dark and I can’t see anything but I felt my bed was moving
Jose Panganeban / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec
Camarines sur / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 s
sta mesa manila / moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 seconds: 3 to 5 seconds of vibration felt
Quezon City / Weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 1-2 sec
Diet / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Horizontal Swing (Side)
Bailey Camariens sur / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 s: Weak vibration
Naga City Camarines Sur / Weak Gimbal (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds
Camarines Sur / Weak Shaking (MMI III)
Mild vibration / vibration (MMI IV): a few seconds vibrate
purok 1 San Isidro, Talisei, Camariens Norte / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (side) swing / 5-10 seconds
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
Tip: Click on the date / time to show the most recent first
UTC date / time
| Mag |
Depth
|
Omar
|
distance
| details
January 24, 1948 17:46
| 7.8 |
15 km / 9.3 miles
|
73 years ago
|
247km / 153mi
| Panay, Philippines
April 25, 1972 19:30
| 7.5 |
25 km / 16 miles
|
49 years ago
|
192 km / 119 miles
| Mindoro, Philippines
August 20, 1937 11:59
| 7.5 |
15 km / 9.3 miles
|
84 years ago
|
179 km / 111 miles
| Luzon, Philippines
April 08, 1942 15:40
| 7.4 |
15 km / 9.3 miles
|
79 years ago
|
165 km / 102 miles
| Mindoro, Philippines
November 14, 1994 19:15
| 7.1 |
32km / 20mi
|
26 years ago
|
117km / 72mi
| Mindoro, Philippines
June 14, 1990 07:40
| 7.1 |
18.1km / 11.2mi
|
31 years ago
|
138 km / 86 miles
| Panay, Philippines
March 17, 1973 08:30
| 7.0 |
33km / 21mi
|
48 years ago
|
95km / 59mi
| Luzon, Philippines
November 05, 1941 17:38
| 7.0 |
15 km / 9.3 miles
|
79 years ago
|
160km / 99mi
| Masbate Region, Philippines
June 15, 1928 06:12
| 6.9 |
25 km / 16 miles
|
93 years ago
|
94km / 58mi
| Mindoro, Philippines
May 09, 1941 05:32
| 6.8 |
15 km / 9.3 miles
|
80 years ago
|
104 km / 65 miles
| Luzon, Philippines
February 05, 1970 22:06
| 6.7 |
15 km / 9.3 miles
|
51 years ago
|
47km / 29mi
| Mindoro, Philippines
October 23, 1956 08:41
| 6.7 |
90 km / 56 miles
|
64 years ago
|
150km / 93mi
| Mindoro, Philippines
June 15, 1928 17:16
| 6.7 |
15 km / 9.3 miles
|
93 years ago
|
111 km / 69 miles
| Mindoro, Philippines
August 29, 1922 17:01
| 6.5 |
15 km / 9.3 miles
|
99 years ago
|
86 km / 53 miles
| Mindoro, Philippines
June 19, 1988 20:19
| 6.2 |
16.7 km / 10.4 miles
|
33 years ago
|
123 km / 76 miles
| Mindoro, Philippines
October 21, 1975 17:12
| 6.1 |
33km / 21mi
|
45 years ago
|
146 km / 91 miles
| Panay, Philippines
February 19, 1974 3:30
| 6.1 |
17 km / 10.6 miles
|
47 years ago
|
102 km / 63 miles
| Luzon, Philippines
April 29, 1971 19:56
| 6.0 |
11.7 km / 7.3 miles
|
50 years ago
|
46 km / 29 miles
| Siboyan Sea, Philippines
Feb 06, 1970 02:17
| 6.0 |
25 km / 16 miles
|
51 years ago
|
36km / 22mi
| Mindoro, Philippines
August 15, 1966 02:45
| 6.0 |
19.8 km / 12.3 miles
|
55 years ago
|
66 km / 41 miles
| Mindoro, Philippines
June 19, 1961 1:45
| 6.0 |
25 km / 16 miles
|
60 years ago
|
55km / 34mi
| Mindoro, Philippines
February 09, 1958 22:29
| 6.0 |
20 km / 12.4 miles
|
63 years ago
|
131 km / 82 miles
| Mindoro, Philippines
December 25, 2020 10:04
| 5.2 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
6 weeks ago
|
60km / 37mi
| 23 km west of Kasai, Philippines
December 25, 2020 10:04
| 5.2 |
4 km / 2.5 miles
|
6 weeks ago
|
52km / 32mi
| 022 km north of 86 ° west of San Francisco (Quezon), Philippines
February 26, 2018 09:39
| 5.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
3 years ago
|
92km / 57mi
| Mindoro, Philippines
December 28, 2020 03:46
| 4.8 |
227km / 141mi
|
6 weeks ago
|
33km / 20mi
| Luzon, Philippines
04 January 2021 00:05
| 4.4 |
2km / 1.2mi
|
5 weeks ago
|
54 km / 33 miles
| 019 Km N 88 ° W from San Francisco (Quezon), Philippines
25 December 2020 10:00
| 4.3 |
5 km / 3.1 miles
|
6 weeks ago
|
72km / 45mi
| 009 Km N 13 ° W from San Francisco (Quezon), Philippines
January 21, 2021 14:48
| 4.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
2 weeks ago
|
0 km / 0 miles
| Philippines
December 28, 2020 03:46
| 3.5 |
7 km / 4.3 miles
|
6 weeks ago
|
43 km / 27 miles
| 027 Km S 75 ° W from San Francisco (Quezon), Philippines
