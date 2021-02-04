‘Hidden’ migrant workers in South Korea – BBC News





South Korean authorities have pledged to improve conditions for the country's 200,000 migrant workers after a Cambodian woman was found dead while living in a greenhouse in sub-zero conditions. His death is the latest in a series of human rights investigations by migrant workers across the country, where seventy percent are charged rent for a basic shelter, such as greenhouses or boat docks, as well as harsh winters. Campaigns have described their employment system as a form of slavery today.

source