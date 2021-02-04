How to get a Nobel Peace Prize nomination





When it became known that Jared Kushner and Stacey Abrams were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, members of both parties appeared angry. Here it is, however: being a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize is much different than winning. In his latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explores the political branches of a Nobel nomination. SOURCES AND READING: Nobel Peace Prize nominees Jared Kushner and Stacey Abrams

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/1/kushner-abrams-nominated-for-nobel-peace-prize

Norwegian lawmakers have nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

https://apnews.com/article/denmark-nobel-prizes-donald-trump-archive-middle-east-4ec1ce1ff6cf9d7321d9cad200650e2c

The World Food Program has won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting “hunger as a weapon of war”

https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/09/world/nobel-peace-prize-winner-2020-intl/index.html

Praise and skepticism greet Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize

https://www.cnn.com/2009/WORLD/europe/10/09/obama.nobel.international.reaction/index.html

The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/01/us/black-lives-matter-movement-nobel-peace-prize-trnd/index.html

About me: I was named the “best outfit” in 7th grade. This, along with being the editor of CNN and the author of the daily “Point” newsletter, is one of my proudest accomplishments. Find me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what really happens in politics. CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Allison Gordon The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Wes Latta Follow Chris on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://www.cnn.com/specials/politics/the-point-with-chris-cillizza?source=Point_Youtube. #CNN #Cillizza #NobelPeacePrize.



source