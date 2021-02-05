Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.4 Earthquake – Philippine Sea, 14 km north of Paqueta Island, Philippines, Friday, February 5, 2021, 7:30 a.m. (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 1 km

Feb 4 23:45 UTC: First to report: PHIVOLCS 15 minutes later.

Update Thursday, February 4, 2021, 23:51

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale averaged 45 km northeast of the Diet, Philippines in the morning

4.4 Earthquake Feb 5 7:30 am (GMT +8)

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the morning on Friday February 5, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. local time near Date, Cammarines Norte, Bicol, Philippines, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). According to preliminary data, the earthquake occurred at depth One kilometer is very shallow. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The center (EMSC), which also listed it as a 4.4-magnitude earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. earthquake. The weak vibration was probably felt in Paracalli (population 8,300) located 40 km from the epicenter, Fenzons (13,600) 41 km away, Talisay (7,500 inhabitants) 44 km away, Mercedes (17,000 inhabitants) 44 km away, Daet (population 78,100) 45 km, Lapu (population 18,100) at 47 km, and Jose Pañganiban (population 21,200) 48 km. Other cities or towns near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as very weak. Includes Kalabanga (population 26,800) located 89 km from the epicenter, and Naga (pop. 174.900) at 99 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the area, please send your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more direct updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: February 4, 2021 23:30:00 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Friday, February 5, 2021 7:30 a.m. (GMT +8) Size: 4.4 Depth: 1.0 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 14.5 ° N / 123.08 ° E (Philippine Sea, Philippines) Nearest volcano: Isarog (99 km / 62 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 40 km (25 mi) northeast of Paracale (Camarines Norte) (population: 8,290) -> Watch earthquakes Nearby! 41 km (25 mi) north of Venice (Camarines Norte) (Population: 13,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 44 km (27 mi) north of Mercedes (Camarense Norte) (population: 17,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 45 km (28 mi) ND (Population: 78,100) -> See earthquakes nearby! 47 km (29 mi) north of Lapu (Population: 18,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) from Jose Bangbanan (Camarines Norte) (Population: 21,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 89 km (55 mi) north of Calabanga (Camarines Sur) (Population: 26,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 99 km (61 miles) north of Naga (pop: 174900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 100 km (62 mi) northwest of Goa (Camarines Sur) (Population: 20,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 226 km (141 mi) east of Manila (population: 1,600,000) -> S ee earthquakes nearby! 14 km (9 mi) northeast of Pakita Island -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 128 km (80 mi) ESE from Polilo Island (population: 30,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 26.2 ° C (79 ° F), humidity: 80%, winds: 12 m / s (24 knots) of NE Primary data source: PHIVOLCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology) Estimated source energy : 2.5 x 1011 joules (69.8 joules) mWh, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the same earthquake has been reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies reporting the same earthquake and publishing similar data, the greater the confidence in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.41 km014 Km N 79 ° E of Tinaga Island (Vinzons) (Camarines Norte), Philippines PHIVOLCSM 4.41 kmLUZON, PHILIPPINESEMSC User reports on this earthquake (2)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Magang, daet, camarines norte, Philippines (47.6 km southwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / 10-15 sec: I felt the sofa vibrate as I sat on it. (Reported through our app) Quezon City (215.4 km Watt from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) (reported through our app)

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Tip: Click on the date / time to show the most recent first

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

distance

| details

July 16, 1990 07:26

| 7.7 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

31 years ago

|

243 km / 151 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

August 01, 1968 20:19

| 7.6 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

53 years ago

|

229 km / 143 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

August 20, 1937 11:59

| 7.5 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

84 years ago

|

151 km / 94 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

April 07, 1970 05:34

| 7.4 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

51 years ago

|

212 km / 132 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

February 24, 1988 03:52

| 7.3 |

25 km / 15 miles

|

33 years ago

|

201 km / 125 miles

| Catanduanes, Philippines

May 03, 1943 01:59

| 7.2 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

78 years ago

|

213km / 133mi

| Catanduanes, Philippines

November 14, 1994 19:15

| 7.1 |

32km / 20mi

|

26 years ago

|

243 km / 151 miles

| Mindoro, Philippines

January 11, 1982 6:10

| 7.1 |

46 km / 28 miles

|

39 years ago

|

161 km / 100 miles

| Catanduanes, Philippines

March 17, 1973 08:30

| 7.0 |

33km / 21mi

|

48 years ago

|

129 km / 80 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

November 05, 1941 17:38

| 7.0 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

79 years ago

|

189 km / 117 miles

| Masbate Region, Philippines

April 12, 1970 4:01

| 6.9 |

23 km / 14 miles

|

51 years ago

|

130 km / 81 miles

| Philippine Islands Region (Philippines)

May 09, 1941 05:32

| 6.8 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

80 years ago

|

101 km / 63 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

January 24, 1982 06:08

| 6.4 |

37km / 23mi

|

39 years ago

|

144km / 90mi

| Catanduanes, Philippines

October 28, 1956 10:45

| 6.3 |

20 km / 12.4 miles

|

64 years ago

|

46 km / 29 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

April 15, 1970 13:14

| 6.2 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

51 years ago

|

94km / 58mi

| Philippine Islands Region (Philippines)

February 19, 1974 3:30

| 6.1 |

17 km / 10.6 miles

|

47 years ago

|

123 km / 76 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

05 May 2018 06:19

| 6.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

3 years ago

|

98km / 61mi

| Luzon, Philippines

November 06, 2019 20:52

| 5.5 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

1 year, 13 weeks ago

|

69 km / 43 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

13 Sep 2019 08:28

| 5.3 |

36km / 22mi

|

1 year ago 21 weeks ago

|

99km / 61mi

| Luzon, Philippines

March 19, 2020 20:08

| 5.0 |

73km / 45mi

|

46 weeks ago

|

94km / 58mi

| Luzon, Philippines

04 February 2021 22:00

| 4.9 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

Two hours and 16 minutes ago

|

13 km / 8 miles

| Luzon, Philippines

May 09, 2020 11:19

| 4.7 |

5 km / 3.1 miles

|

39 weeks ago

|

67 km / 42 miles

| 041 Km N 51 ° E of Jomalig (Quezon) (Philippines)

February 04, 2021 22:08

| 3.7 |

1 km / 0.6 miles

|

Two hours and 9 minutes ago

|

3km / 2mi

| 018 Km N 77 ° E of Tinaga (Vinzons) (Camarines Norte), Philippines

December 25, 2020 16:53

| 3.4 |

38km / 24mi

|

6 weeks ago

|

34km / 21mi

| Luzon, Philippines

