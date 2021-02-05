CNNi: Listen to the official mediator of the UN peace talks in Libya





CNN’s Becky Anderson Stephanie Williams, the UN Secretary-General’s acting acting representative to Libya, spoke about the ongoing peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland. Peace talks include the internationally recognized Government of the National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli, backed by Turkey, and the Libyan National Army (LNA) in the east, led by General Khalifa Haftar and Russia and the United Arab Emirates. #CNN #New.



