Can a mixture of two vaccines be more effective?





A trial is underway to find out the effects of giving people a mix of two different vaccines, which could be a significant help if supply is disrupted.

New figures show that Covid's positive tests in England have fallen by 29 per cent in a week. Recent government data show that another 915 deaths have been available in the last 24-hour period, for a total of 110,250 in the UK. And there have been another 20,000 new cases in the UK. 469,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday, bringing the total to nearly 10.5 million people who received the first dose of a jab. This is one in five adults in the UK.



