Global Earthquake Report for Friday 5 February 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery

Friday, February 5, 2021 10:20

10:20 am | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Global earthquakes exceeding 3 magnitude in the past 24 hours on February 5, 2021

Summary: 8 earthquakes 5.0+, 33 earthquakes 4.0+, 96 earthquakes 3.0+, 217 earthquakes 2.0+ (354 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 8 earthquakes, 4+: 33 earthquakes, 3+: 96 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 217 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 8 × 1013 Joules (22.2 GWh, i.e. 19,078 tons of TNT equals 1.2 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.7 South Pacific earthquake, New Caledonia, February 4, 2021, 11:14 pm (GMT + 11) # 2: 5.5 Indonesian Ocean earthquake Feb 4, 2021 6:37 pm (GMT +5) # 3: 5.5 XIZANG earthquake, China, February 5, 2021 1:09 am (GMT +8) # 4: 5.4 earthquake 63 km W Zangguy, Hotan Prefecture, Xinjiang, China, Feb 5, 2021 1:02 a.m. (GMT +8) # 5: 5.1 Philippine Sea earthquake, 8.3 km northwest of Pakita Island, Philippines, Feb 5, 2021 6:00 a.m. (GMT +8) # 6: 5.1 quake Sulu Sea, 52 km southwest of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, Mimaroba, Philippines, Feb 5, 2021 7:49 am (GMT +8) # 7: 5.0 earthquake of 226 km Plain of Aral, Xinjiang, China, Feb 5, 2021 12:14 am (GMT +8) # 8: 5.0 Arhangay Aymag earthquake, 89 km NW Kharkuri N, Övörhangay, Mongolia, February 5, 2021 1:57 PM (GMT +8) # 9: 4.9 North Pacific Earthquake, 118 km northeast of Shikotan Island, Yuzhno-Kurilsky District, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, Feb 5, 2021 5:27 AM (GMT +10) # 10: 4.9 Ceram Sea earthquake, 55 km south of Pulau Jujikula Island, Maluku Utara, Indonesia, February 5, 2021 11:01 am (GMT +9) Earthquakes felt: # 1: 5.1 Philippine Sea earthquake, 8.3 km northwest of Pakita Island, Philippines, February 5, 2021 6:00 a.m. (GMT +8) – 52 Report No. 2: 3.9 earthquake of locusts Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, 47 km southeast of Zagreb, Croatia, February 5, 2021 9: 02 a.m. (GMT +1) – 48 reports # 3: 2.3 Greenlee County, aricona earthquake, 35 miles northeast of Safford, Graham County, Arizona, USA, February 4, 2021 4:52 PM (GMT -7) – 17 reports 4: 3.8 Grad Sisak earthquake, Sisak-Moslavina, 47 km southeast of Zagreb, Croatia, February 5, 2021 9:02 a.m. (GMT +1) – 11 Report No. 5: 2.5 Grad Ludbridge earthquake, 23 km east of Var aždin, Varazdin , Croatia, 5 F. Briar 2021 4:30 a.m. (GMT +1) – 10 Reports # 6: 5.1 Solo Sea earthquake, 52 km southwest of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, Mimaroba, Philippines Feb 5, 2021 7:49 a.m. (GMT +8) – 7 Reports # 7: 3.4 Grad Velika Gorica earthquake, Zagreb province, 41 km southeast of Zagreb, Croatia, February 5, 2021 9:02 a.m. (GMT +1) – 5 Reports # 8: 2.6 Philippine Sea earthquake, 21 km north of Paqueta Island, Philippines, February 5, 2021 5:45 a.m. (GMT +8) – 4 Reports # 9: 4.4 Philippine Sea earthquake, 14 km north of Pakita Island, Philippines, February 5, 2021 7:30 a.m. (GMT +8) – 4 Reports # 10 : 5.7 South Pacific Earthquake, New Caledonia, February 4, 2021, 11:14 pm (GMT +11) – Two reports No. 11: 3.0 Philippine Sea earthquake, 3.9 km north of Paqueta Island, Philippines, February 5, 2021 8:23 a.m. ( GMT +8) – Two reports No. 12: 4.5 Tableung earthquake, Nepal 68 km northwest of Gangtok, India, February 5, 2021 3:58 am (GMT +5: 45) – Two stats reports:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck just 16 minutes ago 77 kilometers south of Bengkulu, Indonesia, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG). Just 6 minutes ago, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Zagreb, HR.21.3186885, Croatia. The tremor was recorded on the morning of Friday February 5, 2021 at 9:02 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10 km below the surface. A 4.5-magnitude earthquake near Bidicuesta, Santander County, Colombia, was reported just 18 minutes ago by the European-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 166 kilometers medium to large below the epicenter early in the morning of Friday February 5, 2021 at 2:53 a.m. local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. Just 24 minutes ago, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake occurred near Chalice, Custer County, Idaho, USA. The tremor was recorded just after midnight on Friday February 5, 2021 at 12:05 a.m. local time, at a very shallow depth of 2.1 miles below the surface.

