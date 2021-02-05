Macron rules out a third blockade among ongoing vaccine supply problems





It is not just Brexit that is causing the cuts between Britain and France; President Macron and his ministers have publicly criticized the UK’s vaccine deployment strategy, saying the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is “almost effective” in its over-65s. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

This claim has been completely dismissed by the vaccine developers and the UK government. But Mr Macron is fighting for his political survival against the support of far-right Marine Le Pen. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source