A moderately strong 4.5 earthquake struck 68 km northwest of Gangtok, Nepal in the early morning / VolcanoDiscovery

Thursday, February 4, 2021, 22:48

22:48 PM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Earthquake 4.5 Feb 5 3:58 am (GMT +5: 45)

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the morning of Friday February 5, 2021 at 3:13 a.m. local time near Gangtok, Eastern Province, Sikkim, India, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC), according to preliminary data, The earthquake is located at a depth of 10 km shallow. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. Size and other earthquake parameters could still change in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data. Include cities or towns near the epicenter where there may be very weak vibration Gangtok (population 30700) located 68 km from the epicenter, Darjeeling (popup region. About earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send your experience to us through Our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app, will help us provide more direct updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: February 5, 2021, 3:58 AM (GMT +5: 45) local time (February 4, 2021 22:13 GMT) Size: 4.5 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 27.78 ° N / 88.15 degrees E (Tapliung, District 1, Nepal) Primary data source: EMSC Past News A shallow 4.9 magnitude earthquake was reported early in the morning near Date, Cammarines Norte, Bicol, Philippines. We receive unconfirmed early reports of seismic activity in or around the Philippines at around 22:03 GMT. Just 14 minutes ago, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Shikotan, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia. The tremor was recorded early on Friday morning February 5, 2021 at 5:27 am local time, at an average depth of 86 km below the surface. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake near Minatitlan, Minatitlan, Veracruz, Mexico, was reported just 24 minutes ago by the National Seismic Service of Mexico (SSN), the main national agency that monitors seismic activity in Mexico. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 137 km below the epicenter at around noon on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 12:36 pm local time.

