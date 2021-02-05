Uncategorized
Marjorie Taylor Greene in her own words – BBC News
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene promoted baseless conspiracy theories and accepted violence against Democrats. Feelings about the Q-Anon fringe group came to the attention of the public when he was introduced to a congressional seat in northwest Georgia last year. The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to expel him from both committees as a result of fiery statements made before he was elected. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
