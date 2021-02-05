Coronavirus: The way out of England’s third closure – BBC Newsnight





UK Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi says the country is safer every day, so when will it be safe enough to get out of the blockade?

More than 10 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, part of the largest inoculation program the country has ever launched. In the race against a more rapid spread of the virus, ministers have expressed hope for ending the third national blockade to protect the most vulnerable groups by spring. But there are major challenges, not only unprecedented scale and supply demands, but also strict security controls and frozen storage. Newsnight political director Nick Watt reported. #Coronavirus #BBCNews #Newsnight Newsnight is the main BBC news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

