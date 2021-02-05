The first successful face and double hand transplant – BBC News





New York doctors have performed on the world's most successful face and double-handed transplant. Joe DiMeo, 23, underwent 23-hour surgery last August with a team of more than 140 health workers. In 2018 a car accident caused Mr. DiMeo third-degree burns to more than 80% of his body. Her fingertips were cut off and she lost her lips and eyelids. Mr DiMeo said the operation gave him a "second chance to live".

