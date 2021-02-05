The Bank of England says the UK economy is having a tough month – BBC News





The Bank of England has said the UK economy is in another tough month, but believes the impact of the coronavirus cuts will not be as bad as last year's shutdown and that the expansion of vaccines will help the economy recover. The economy is expected to shrink by 4.2% in the first three months of this year. However, the bank says there could be a quick recovery from the spring. As the government's scheme progresses as the Bank goes down, the unemployment rate will rise to 7.8% by the middle of the year

