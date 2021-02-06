The study of HIV intensifies as “It’s a Sin” becomes C4’s most watched drama





In addition to critically acclaimed TV series 'It's A Sin', not only has it become the most-watched TV series ever on Channel 4, but the number of people testing for HIV has also risen dramatically.

Charities see the study as crucial to help meet the goal of ending new HIV cases by 2030. In the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, "It's a sin" is established and we've been talking to people affected by HIV, including one of the stars.



