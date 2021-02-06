Marjorie Taylor Greene has responded to her removal from committee work





Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has made statements for the first time since the House of Representatives voted to remove her from committee work, a crucial step after revealing the past and passionate violent appearances of the Congresswoman. it provoked a widespread split reaction from Democrats and Republicans in Congress. The vote was 230-199, as 11 members of the Republican House voted with Democrats to remove Greene from his committee duties. House Democrats who control the House voted first after trying to put pressure on Republicans to remove the Georgia Republican on his own from committee duties. House Republicans did not take that action, however, and on Wednesday GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy released a statement calling for Democrats to remove the “power party capture” task of the Democratic congressional committee. Green defended the vote before the vote and tried to stay away from the dangerous and disproportionate conspiracy theory he had previously embraced in QAnon. #CNN #New.



