The PM’s race adviser has thought of “quitting” because of a policy “immersed in divisions”





Downing Street's ethnic minority adviser reported that the Conservative Party was thinking of resigning from the fear that it was pursuing a "politics immersed in division".

Samuel Kasumu wrote a letter of resignation to the prime minister, alleging that Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch could break the ministry code because of controversial Twitter messages he made about a journalist last week. Mr. Kasumu went so far as to write the letter, but it is understood that Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi spoke of accommodation.



