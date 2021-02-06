Global Earthquake Report for Saturday 6 February 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Saturday, February 6, 2021 11:20

11:20 AM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Global earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 in the past 24 hours on February 6, 2021

Summary: 7 earthquakes 5.0+, 36 earthquakes 4.0+, 102 earthquakes 3.0+, 213 earthquakes 2.0+ (358 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 7 earthquakes, grade 4+: 36 earthquakes, grade 3+: 102 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 213 earthquakes no earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 7.1 × 1013 joules (19.8 GWh, i.e. The equivalent of 17,054 tons of TNT or 1.1 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.7 Mongolia earthquake, China, February 6, 2021, 2:22 pm (GMT +8) ) # 2: 5.6 Willem District Earthquake, 88 km northeast of Taunggi, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma), Feb 5, 2021 6:17 pm (GMT) +6: 30) # 3: 5.4 South Pacific Earthquake, New Caledonia , February 6, 2021 2:41 AM (GMT +11) # 4: 5.2 earthquake 8.5 km northwest Karamay, Xinjiang, China, February 6, 2021 12:06 pm (GMT +8) # 5: 5.1 Maluku Sea earthquake, 73 km South of Libuton Kelapa Island, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Feb 6, 2021 4:34 a.m. (GMT +8) # 6: 5.0 Gegharkunik earthquake, 91 km northeast of Yerevan, Armenia, Feb 5, 2021 07:36 am (GMT +4) # 7: 5.0 North Atlantic Earthquake, 84 km north of Road Town, British Virgin Islands , February 6, 2021 3:05 AM (GMT -4) # 8: 4.9 Gezer earthquake zone, 31 km northwest of Gilgit, northern regions, Pakistan, February 5, 2021 8:24 pm (GMT +5) # 9: 4.8 sea earthquake Philippines, 53 km east of Beslig, Philippines, February 6, 2021 6:21 p.m. (GMT +8) # 10: 4.8 86 km south of Aksu, Xinjiang, China, February 6, 2021 4:18 a.m. (GMT + 8) Earthquakes felt: # 1: 5.0 Gegharkunik Earthquake, 91 km Northeast of Yerevan, Armenia, Feb 5, 2021 7:36 pm (GMT +4) – 91 Reports # 2: 3.2 Earthquake 1.3 km SW of Singen, Freiburg Region, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, 5 February 2021 3:14 PM (GMT +1) – 79 Report No. 3: 4.2 earthquake 21 miles east of Enid, Garfield County, Oklahoma, USA February 5, 2021 11:48 am (GMT-6) – 42 reports 4: 3.4 Earthquake 22 km W of Maun, NW, Botswana, Feb 6, 2021 4:18 a.m. (GMT +2) – 20 Report No. 5: 5.0 North Atlantic Earthquake, 84 km North of Road Town, British Virgin Islands, Feb 6 2021 3:05 a.m. (GMT -4) – 12 reports # 6: 2.6 earthquake away22 miles east of Enid, Garfield County, Oklahoma, USA, February 5, 2021 11:29 am (GMT -6) – 10 reports # 7: Earthquake 2.1 1.5 km west of Singen, Freiburg Region, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, Feb 5, 2021 3:28 p.m. (GMT + 1) – 8 Reports # 8: 4.2 Earthquake 30 km east of Sevan, Jigarkunik, Armenia, Feb 5, 2021 7:48 PM (GMT +4) – 8 Reports # 9: 4.7 South Pacific Earthquake, 26 km northwest of Huazhou, Peru, Feb 5, 2021 6:55 pm (GMT -5) – 6 Reports # 10: 5.6 Loilem area, 88 km northeast of Taunggyi, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma), 5 February 2021 6:17 pm (GMT +6: 30) – 5 Reports # 11: Earthquake 2.0 0.8 km west of Singen, Freiburg district, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, February 5, 2021 2:58 pm (GMT +1) – 4 reports # 12: Earthquake 3.3 32 km Northeast of Varamin, Tehran, Iran, Feb 6, 2021 8:01 am (GMT +3: 30) – 4 Reports # 13: Earthquake 3.7 21 miles east of Enid, Garfield County, Oklahoma, USA American, Feb 5, 2021 10:17 AM (GMT -6) – 4 reports 14: 4.4 Shiroi-shi earthquake, 10.1 km southeast of Abiko, Chiba, Japan, February 6, 2021 2:10 pm (GMT +9) – 4 reports # 15: 3.2 earthquake 12 km west of Granada, Andalusia, Spain, Feb 5, 2021 8:17 pm (GMT +1) – 4 Reports # 16: 3.1 Earthquake Municipality of Vila do Bispo, 18 km west of Lagos, Faro, Portugal, February 6, 2021 4:49 a.m. (GMT +0) – Two Reports No. 17 : 4.7 North Pacific Earthquake, 86 km South of Escuintla, Guatemala, Feb 6, 2021 1:41 am (GMT -6) – Two Reports No. 18: 3.7 South Pacific Ocean earthquake, 65 km west of Tumbes, Peru, Feb 5, 2021 11: 09 a.m. (GMT -5) – Two reports No. 19: 2.1 earthquake 5 kilometers southeast of Maria Antonia, Puerto Rico, Feb 6, 2021 1:10 a.m. (GMT-4) – Two reports No. 20: 2.5 Bezirk Laufen earthquake, Basel-Landschaft, 13 Km south of Basel, Basel, Switzerland, February 5, 2021 3:14 pm (GMT +1) – 2 reports – Earthquake statistics:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

News of a very shallow 4.2 earthquake near Taitung, Taiwan. … Read all An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred just 15 minutes ago, 53 kilometers east of Bislej, the Philippines, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. … Read all A 3.3-magnitude earthquake occurred just 8 minutes ago 21 miles southeast of Enid, Oklahoma, USA, according to the US Geological Survey. … Read all Just 12 minutes ago, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred near Escuintla, in Monespio de Escuintla, Guatemala. The tremor was recorded early in the morning on Saturday 6 February 2021 at 1:41 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface. … Read all first visit our site? If you haven’t already, download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | IOS

