Russia expels diplomats for aggravated imprisonment of Alexei Navalny – BBC News





Russia has expelled three European diplomats accused of joining protests in favor of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in prison for two and a half years. Diplomats from countries of origin in Germany, Sweden and Poland have condemned the expulsions. Navalny is the main critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He recently returned to Russia after authorities accused him of poisoning a nerve agent and requesting medical treatment in Germany. Hundreds of thousands of people protested in January in support of the opposition leader, leading to thousands of arrests. Russia accuses diplomats of joining protests. Sophie Raworth is featured in Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg's BBC News Ten newspaper.

