February is Earthquake Awareness Month, Tennessee should prioritize preparation | News





The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) recognizes February 2021 as earthquake awareness month and reminds Tennessee to prioritize earthquake preparedness before a disaster strikes.

“Major earthquakes happen somewhere in the world every year and are the most devastating threat to Tennessee,” said Patrick Sheehan, TEMA Director. “Earthquake Awareness Month is a reminder that individuals, companies and institutions have a responsibility to prepare for the unexpected.”

Earthquakes occur frequently in Tennessee because the volunteer state has two seismic zones – the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ) in the west and the East Tennessee Seismic Zone in the east. While earthquakes often occur without warning or without warning, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your family. By working today, you can reduce your exposure to earthquakes that may occur in the future.

Remember these important tips:

You may only have seconds to protect yourself from an earthquake before the strong vibrations hit you – or something falls on you. Exercising helps you be ready to respond. Practice, cover, and carry on with family and co-workers. Fall to the ground (before the earthquake hits you!), Take the cover off by sitting under a sturdy desk or table, and keep doing so until the shaking stops, if you are outside when the shaking starts, you should find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, street lights, and power lines , Then come down, cover and carry on. Stay there until the shaking stops, if you are driving, stop to an obvious location, stop and stay there with a seatbelt until the shaking stops. Once the shaking stops, proceed with caution and avoid bridges or ramps that may have been damaged, as the vibration of the ground during an earthquake is rarely the cause of injury. Most earthquake-related injuries and deaths are caused by collapsing walls, ceilings, flying glass and falling objects. Look around now before the earthquake strikes. Identify safe places like under a durable piece of furniture or against an indoor wall in your home, office, or school so that you can respond quickly when the shaking starts. Protect your home Protect heavy items in your home like bookcases, fridges, televisions, and things hanging on walls. Store heavy and fragile items on lower shelves. Consider making improvements to your building to fix structural issues that may cause the building to collapse during an earthquake. A standard homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover earthquake damage. .





