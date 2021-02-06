



This was strange: The Perry woman describes the 4.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Oklahoma

Updated: 1:47 pm CST February 6, 2021

Living in rural Oklahoma, Sean Tittek is no stranger to earthquakes. “We have a lot of these.” She said, “We felt old and young.” But on Friday, the resident of Berry felt different from the rest. “That was weird,” said Titic. “It was long and low, and it rumbled for several seconds. You can see the earth rising and falling. ”It is not the only one. Many people have turned to social media to share their experiences after reporting numerous earthquakes across Oklahoma, the largest of which was a magnitude 4.2 earthquake. From wells in the Covington area to halt or reduce operations. “When we start to get a lot of these little converts, I think it’s best for someone to talk to someone and ask them to slow it down a bit because it’s getting a little bit higher,” said Titic.

Berry, Okla. –

