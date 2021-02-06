Earthquake information: Taiwan earthquake reported Feb 7, 2021 1:39 a.m. (GMT +8)





We receive early unverified reports of seismic activity in or around Taiwan at around 17:39 GMT. There are no details yet on the size or depth of this earthquake. We expect more accurate data to appear in the next few minutes. The location and size mentioned are indicative and temporary until AllQuakes receives more accurate scientific data from a national or international seismic agency. Check back here shortly and stay safe.

Feb 6 17:41 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.

Information: The more agencies reporting the same earthquake and publishing similar data, the greater the confidence in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

14.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single head projection / 2-5 sec

Singapore / not feel

Singapore / not feel

Neihu / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 20-30 sec

Luodong, Yilan, Taiwan / MMI IV / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: 18th floor of the hotel. Taiwan’s warning system triggered a mobile phone alarm and the earthquake started immediately.

Keelung / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Clank, Shake / 5-10 sec

Taichung / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / 10-15 seconds

Taipei / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 sec

Taipei (137.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 10-15 sec

Guanxin Lu, Hsinchu / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / clank, shake

47.3 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very strong vibration (MMI VII)

76.6 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 sec

Taoyuan, Taiwan / MMI V / Vertical and Horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds

12.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

Xinfeng / Light Shake (MMI IV) / Single Side Shake / 1-2 Seconds

Taipei, Zhongshan District, Nong An Street / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal vibration (side) / 5-10 seconds

New Taipei City, Taiwan / Didn’t feel like nothing

Tamsui / Soft Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

Taoyuan City / Light shaking (MMI IV)

Hsinchu / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

Taipei (122.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V)

Taipei / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 15-20 seconds

Taoyuan / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds

113.6 km northeast from the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

Tamsui / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5s

131.8 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

Taipei / Strong shaking (MMI VI)

Zhongli / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

120.1 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 1-2 sec

125.1 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (side) / 5-10 sec

Taoyuan City Taiwan / MMI IV / Single Head Bump / 1-2 seconds

44.2 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / Very short: I was sitting holding the phone and my hand felt very little shaking for 3 seconds, I thought I was in a position to make my arms shiver, I heard my phone alarm near me and it shook the house once a little forcefully than It made a crackling noise and then stopped, then a second later my phone started vibrating with the warning.

Winstar Hotel, 6th floor. Taipei. / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

Taichung / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Taipei, Taiwan / MMI IV / Horizontal (Side) / 5-10 sec

Taipei (131.9 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Soft shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Orchard Park Hotel 7th Floor / Light Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds: On my bed, I felt like a turbulence on a plane

Taichung / I didn’t feel: We received an earthquake alert message at 1:36 am (local time).

Taipei / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattle, shake / 5-10 sec

Hsinchu (75.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V)

Taipei / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 sec

Luudong / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 10-15 sec

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while we search through millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

Try our free app!

First visit to our site? If you haven’t already, download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | IOS





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos