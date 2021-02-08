The Border Collie has broken the record for the most expensive record in the world – BBC News





A border collie in Ceredigion has broken the record for the most expensive shepherd in the world after selling for more than £ 27,000. Twelve-month-old Kim, near Aberystwyth, was sold at an online auction coached by Dewi Jenkins of Talybont to the Farmers Marts in Dolgella. Jenkins said Kim was bought by a farmer in Staffordshire. Sales have surpassed the record set by Brecon's border collie Henna, which sold for 20,000 euros. The average price of a working dog is around £ 2,000.

