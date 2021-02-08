Scientists say vaccines still protect against the worst effects of the Covid variant in South Africa – BBC News





Scientists behind the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine say it should be protected from the most serious consequences Covide could have, after a study suggested it had a limited effect on the South African variant of the disease. Other vaccines have already been shown to be less effective against the new strain. About 100 cases of the South African variant have been identified in the UK. Mishal Husain introduces medical editor Fergus Walsh to Ten at BBC News. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source