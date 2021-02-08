Japan’s suicide rate rises during pandemic – BBC News





The number of people killed has risen for the first time since 2009, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health. Although male deaths fell slightly, they grew by more than 14% among women and more than 300 children took their own lives in the eight months of November. “Suicides are the result of many things, but I think one thing we can definitely say is that the coronavirus had an impact on economic and lifestyle factors,” a ministry official told Reuters. Women were said to be more vulnerable as a result of rising unemployment and to have suffered more disproportionate burdens at home, including child supervision. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

