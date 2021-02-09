Capitol riots: a new political extremism? – BBC Newsnight





Newsnight's international editor, Gabriel Gatehouse, has investigated whether some extremist groups planned the Capitol storm before Trump's speech.

Are rebels in the US new types of political extremists? A team of researchers from the University of Chicago has studied the profiles of nearly 200 people arrested in connection with the Capitol riots. They found that a large proportion had no ties to militant organizations and 40% worked in white-collar professions. This film was produced by Stuart Denman with the help of Emmanuelle Saliba.

