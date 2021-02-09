A race to reach workers trapped after the Himalayan glaciers caused flooding in India





Rescues in northern India are still trying to reach dozens of workers at power plants trapped in an underground tunnel. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

It is possible that as a result of global warming, a broken glacier in the Himalayas caused tremendous flooding, destroying a power plant and houses. The valley, which is currently undergoing an urgent rescue operation, is located in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, near the Chinese border. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source