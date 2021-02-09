The CWB says multiple 5.0 earthquakes may be the precursor to 8.5 earthquakes this year, Taiwan News





TAIBI (Taiwan News) – In the wake of two powerful 5.0 magnitude earthquakes on Tuesday morning (Feb.9), a seismologist with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said they could be a precursor to a much larger earthquake of magnitude 8.5.

Taiwan was struck by magnitude 5.5 and 5.7 earthquakes by just two minutes early this morning (Feb.9), sending shockwaves across the country, according to the CWB. The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.5, struck at 12:56 a.m. 73 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 69.3 kilometers, while the second earthquake, measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, struck just two minutes later at 12:58 AM 47.9 km southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 23.9 km.

The Liberty Times quoted Chen Kuo-chang (), director of the CWB Seismology Center, as saying that Taiwan has already seen eight earthquakes above 5.0 on the Richter scale this year, and he said that most of these earthquakes occurred in a subduction zone near the Hope Basin.

Chen said there had been a spike in earthquakes in this area last year as well. There are two explanations for this, he said: First, frequent repetition is very good because the energy is being released continuously, preventing a major earthquake. Second, in the past, large earthquakes have occurred near a subduction zone or trench, and earthquakes of magnitude 8.5 or greater have historically had many shocks.

He noted that Tuesday’s 5.7-magnitude earthquake is the eighth on a scale of 5.0 or higher this year. He said that the two accidents that struck that morning were caused by the subduction zone itself and are currently considered aftershocks of a 6.1-magnitude earthquake off the northeast coast of Taiwan on February 7.

Referring to earthquakes in recent history, Chen said the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, which scored 9.0 on the Richter scale, was preceded by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake seven days ago. At the time, experts thought it was the initial earthquake, only to witness an even more terrifying and catastrophic earthquake a week later.

Therefore, Chen advised seismologists to closely monitor sudden earthquakes in the same area. He said that in the event of these recent earthquakes off the northeast coast of Yilan, the CWB would continue to monitor the situation closely.

In addition, when asked why there are no alert messages sent when earthquakes this time, Chen said that the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 did not meet the earthquake warning standards. As for the second earthquake, he said that there were some errors in estimating the magnitude at that time, and the warning system did not catch them.

He apologized for not sending the alert this time and pledged that notifications would be more accurate in the future. Chen said that there are many organizations involved in changing the mobile phone broadcasting, which should follow the procedures and approval of the Central Council for Disaster Prevention and Response, and he estimated that the new messaging system will be operational by the second half of the year. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos