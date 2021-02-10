Fines and prison sentences for Covid travel violators





It has been more than a year since the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency, and the UK has finally said it will test people arriving from abroad. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Anyone who breaks the harsh new quarantine rules will face fines of up to £ 10,000 and a 10-year prison sentence. The goal is to stop the spread of new Covid-19 variants. Recent government data show that there have been 1,052 more deaths in the last 24-hour period, with the UK totaling more than 113,000. There have been another 12,000 new cases in the UK. And another 352,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. About 12.6 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source