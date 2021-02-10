Passengers traveling to England could receive £ 10,000 in fines or imprisonment for breaking quarantine rules – BBC News





The UK government has introduced harsh quarantine measures for anyone arriving in England from outside the UK, including fines and imprisonment for people who break the rules. The measures are designed to keep coronavirus variants out of the country. All passengers should undergo a hidden negative test before traveling and be isolated for ten days when they undergo coronavirus testing. People arriving from 33 countries on the government's "red list" will be taken to hotels where they have to stay for 10 days at a cost of £ 1,750. If people break the rules, they can face a £ 10,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison. Fiona Bruce introduces transport correspondent Caroline Davies to BBC News Ten.

