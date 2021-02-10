The WHO team has rejected the Covid-19 theory from a Chinese laboratory – BBC News





A mission by the World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate the origin of Covid-19 has dismissed the theory that the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Peter Ben Embar, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) mission, said it was “very difficult” for the virus to escape from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and that more work needed to be done to identify the source of the virus. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

