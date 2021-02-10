The historical inspection of England shows the milestones associated with the money of the slave trade





It was the largest forced migration of people in history and was in central England. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

In addition to shaping African, American, and European history, Historic England’s new audit of the transatlantic slave economy includes previous research to examine whether its heritage can be seen across the country, from buildings and streets, to monuments and cemeteries. . We spoke with historian and presenter David Olusoga, author of Black and British: A Forgotten History, and suggested that this report brought intense relief when he threw a statue of Edward Colston in Bristol last summer. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source