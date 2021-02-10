Fifty years after the San Fernando earthquake, are we more prepared?





Fifty years ago, millions of people in Southern California woke up from a magnitude 6.6 earthquake. The San Fernando Earthquake, or the Selmar Earthquake, as it is also called, has killed 64 people, injured thousands of others, and caused more than $ 500 million in damage.

“The San Fernando earthquake led to more political change than any other earthquake that has happened,” says Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist based in Southern California. “It launched new building codes and retrofit regulations, and led to the Alquist-Priolo Earthquake Fault Zoning Act, signed into California statute in 1972 prohibiting building structures on active fault.

“When San Andreas finally goes, there won’t be any large buildings that come apart because they interfere with the fault,” says Jones.

The earthquake also led to major changes in how and where water supplies are stored in Los Angeles. The Van Norman Dam partially collapsed in the 1971 earthquake, forcing 80,000 people to evacuate. That close call prompted the Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy to rethink water supply. The agency is currently completing the Headworks Reservoir, a pair of concrete tanks near Burbank that are intended to maintain intense vibration and provide city dwellers with drinking water on the LA side of the San Andreas Fault.

But despite building code changes and infrastructure improvements, Jones says that being prepared for the “big” is still due to something simple: getting to know your neighbors.

“You should worry more about living after an earthquake than about dying in it,” she says.

For example, you may lose water and electricity or your home may become uninhabitable. “If you have friends to turn to, and you can do things together, you are very likely to go through the event without despair.”

She says the epidemic has shown us how easy it is to isolate, but also how good we can feel about interacting with and helping those who live near them.

“I am communicating with my neighbors more now than I used to before. How about building on that to prepare for an earthquake?”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos