Global Earthquake Report for Wednesday 10 February 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery

Wed, Feb 10, 2021, 06:20

06:20 am | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on February 10, 2021

Summary: 5 earthquakes 5.0+, 25 earthquakes 4.0+, 106 earthquakes 3.0+, 234 2.0+ earthquakes (370 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 5 earthquakes, score 4+: 25 earthquakes, score 3+: 106 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 234 earthquakes no earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 2.9 x 1013 Joules (7.92 GWh, i.e. 6,817 tons of TNT equals 0.4 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.3 Banda C earthquake, Indonesia, February 9, 2021 4:24 pm (GMT +9) # 2: 5.2 Indian Ocean earthquake Feb 10, 2021 6:29 AM (GMT +8) # 3: 5.2 Indian Ocean earthquake Feb 10, 2021 7:57 am (GMT +8) # 4: 5.1 Philippine Sea earthquake, Japan, Feb 9 2021 4:07 PM (GMT +9) # 5: 5.1 Qinghai, China February 9, 2021 9:14 pm (GMT +8) earthquake # 6: 4.9 Banda Sea earthquake, Indonesia, February 9, 2021 9:47 pm (GMT) +9) # 7: 4.8 earthquake of Arica, 45 km east of Arica, Arica and Parinacotta, Chile, Feb 9, 2021 8:28 a.m. (GMT -3) # 8: 4.7 earthquake of 6.7 km west of Meski, Kemerovo Oblast, Russia, Feb 9, 2021 3:55 PM (GMT +7) # 9: 4.6 Quake 53 km south of Mazatinango, Sushitbeciz province, Guatemala, 9 F Briar 2021 7:08 AM (GMT -6) # 10: 4.6 33 km northeast of Akshir, Konya, Turkey, February 9, 2021 6:51 pm (GMT +3) Earthquakes: # 1: 4.1 Aegean earthquake felt, 72 km south of Chios, northern Aegean, Greece, February 9, 2021 9:30 a.m. (GMT +2) – 14 Reports # 2: 3.6 Aegean Sea earthquake, 34 km northwest of Crete, Chania, Crete, Greece, February 9, 2021 8 : 48 p.m. (GMT +2) – 11 Reports # 3: 4.8 Arica earthquake, 45 km east of Arica, Arica and Parinacotta, Chile, February 9, 2021 8:28 a.m. (-3 GMT) – 3 Reports # 4: 2.0 earthquake 5 Kilometers north of Alum Rock, California, USA, February 9, 2021 4:09 am (GMT-8) – 3 reports # 5: Earthquake 2.7 5.4 miles east of Fremont, Alameda County, California, USA February 9, 2021 10 : 58 am (GMT -8) – 3 reports # 6: 2.0 earthquake 6 km northwest of Dyersburg, Tennessee, USA, February 9, 2021 12:31 GMT – 2 reports # Earthquake 7: 5.1 Qinghai, China, 9 February 2021 9:14 pm (GMT + 8) – Two reports # 8: Earthquake 2.4 13 km northwest of Denis-les-Bains, France, February 9, 2021 8:02 pm (GMT + 1) – 2 Reports # 9: 2.9 earthquake in Montalva Barrio, Goanica, 14 kilometers southwest of Iauco, Puerto Rico, Feb 9, 2021 8:27 PM (GMT-4) – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

